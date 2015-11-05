(Adds further details, context)
By Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers
LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Martin Hibbert, head of debt capital
markets origination for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East
and Africa at Deutsche Bank, is leaving the firm, according to
several sources.
Hibbert is a veteran of nearly 30 years at Deutsche,
including Morgan Grenfell which he joined prior to its takeover
by the German bank. He has run CEEMEA coverage for eight years
and spent just under 10 years on the bank's syndicate desk in
London.
Hibbert reported to Nizar Al-Bassam, head of capital markets
and treasury services for CEEMEA.
The nature of Deutsche Bank's commitment to emerging markets
has come under scrutiny after the bank last month announced deep
cost-cutting in Latin America, where it is pulling out of five
countries and shifting large parts of its Brazil operation to
New York.
It also said that it was "withdrawing from higher-risk
relationships and locations". Emerging markets trading
operations will be shifted to regional hubs.
"Doing business in Africa brings a lot of internal scrutiny
and regulations - is it too costly?" asked one insider. Deutsche
Bank is the leading arranger of African sovereign bonds in 2015.
The changes were part of a wider restructuring under new
co-chief executive John Cryan. Deutsche Bank declined to comment
and Hibbert could not be reached.
Other emerging market bankers say that Deutsche Bank still
retains a strong brand but were waiting to see what the changes
would mean for the bond business.
The bank was a joint bookrunner on Angola's debut
international deal on Wednesday and is also a co-lead on
Albania's return to the market, which is expected to price later
on Thursday. The German bank has also just been awarded a
mandate by the Philippines.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers; editing by Julian
Baker)