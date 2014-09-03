FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Deutsche Bank named
Wall Street banker and hedge fund veteran Tom Humphrey as head
of its U.S. investment banking operations as it expands into the
quickly growing North American market.
Humphrey will replace Jeff Mayer - who revealed plans to
leave for Cerberus Capital Management in July - as head
of Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S) in North America.
Deutsche Bank, Europe's top investment bank, has struggled
to regain standing with U.S. regulators in the wake of the
financial crisis even as it adds staff and expands its North
American franchise.
Humphrey arrives from GoldenTree Asset Management, where he
was head of business development. Before that, he worked at
Lehman Brothers for 24 years up to the company's collapse in
2008, and later at Barclays.
GoldenTree manages around $21 billion in investments and
focuses on corporate and structured credit, according to the
company's web site.
Humphrey will report to global investment banking heads
Colin Fan and Rob Rankin and to Jacques Brand, chief executive
of Deutsche Bank's North American operations, Deutsche Bank said
in a statement. He will be based in New York.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkinsl editing by Susan Thomas)