DUBAI Feb 22 Deutsche Bank has appointed Jamal al-Kishi as its chief executive for Middle East and Africa and Salah Jaidah as chairman for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the lender said on Monday.

Al-Kishi, who will remain CEO of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, will replace Ashok Aram with immediate effect.

Aram has relocated to Frankfurt to become the chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa, excluding Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank said in an emailed statement.

Jaidah, the newly appointed MENA chairman, will also continue as the bank's Doha general manager and chief country officer for Qatar.

