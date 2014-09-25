By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Sept 25
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Deutsche Bank AG,
which has been building out its exchange-traded products
business in the United States, said on Thursday it hired four
new regional vice presidents on the East Coast.
The new team, which focuses on distribution and regional
coverage of Deutsche's ETP platform, is part of the company's
broader effort to expand its market share in the fast-growing
U.S. ETF market, which has more than doubled in the past five
years to $1.9 trillion in assets.
Deutsche expects to have an established presence in "every
major market," said Mick McLaughlin, head of Deutsche's passive
distribution team in the Americas, in an interview. "We've aimed
to segment the market not just by geography, but by specific
clients, especially as we continue to build our product
platform," he said.
Theresa Brennan, who is based in Boston covering the
Northeast, joined Deutsche from Northern Trust's FlexShares,
where she had previously been a business development executive.
Steve Darby, who is based in New York covering the greater
New York area, joined from Russell Investments, where he was a
business development manager for the company's ETF business.
Gavin McIntire, who covers the Mid-Atlantic region, had
previously been with ProShares Advisors, where he spent a decade
and was a regional vice president.
Tim Whelan, who covers the Southeast region, had been
investment management consult for BlackRock's iShares platform
before joining Deutsche.
The new hires joined Deutsche's passive distribution team in
the Americas, headed by McLaughlin. Deutsche has been making a
push to expand its ETP footprint in the United States by
expanding its distribution network. Deutsche earlier this year
said it hired seven ETF regional vice presidents to cover the
West Coast and Midwest territories.
Deutsche's ETP platform in the United States currently
includes 65 exchange-traded products, with roughly $11 billion
in assets under management. The company's ETP platform globally
has about $63 billion in assets under management.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)