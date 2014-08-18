Aug 18 German lender Deutsche Bank AG hired one executive each from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to bolster its IT compliance and security.

Richard Shannon, a 20-year Goldman veteran, will join in October as Deutsche Bank's Americas chief information officer, responsible for compliance and regulatory technology initiatives.

Based in New York, Shannon will also hold the role of co-head of group technology and operations, Americas, along with regional head Scott Simon.

Shannon was most recently Goldman Sachs' global head of Web platforms technology.

Deutsche Bank also named Scott Marcar as head of information technology infrastructure, responsible for improving security, stability and cost efficiency of its technology infrastructure.

Marcar, who will be based in London, joins after seven years with Royal Bank of Scotland, where he most recently was chief information officer, corporate and institutional banking.

Both Shannon and Marcar will report to Kim Hammonds, Deutsche Bank's global chief information officer and global co-head of group technology and operations.