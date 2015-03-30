HONG KONG, March 30(IFR) - Neil Kell, Deutsche Bank's head of equity capital markets for Asia, excluding Japan, has resigned.

Kell became head of the division in February 2014, after Deutsche named Ashok Pandit, the incumbent chief, as head of sovereign wealth funds and institutional client coverage for Asia Pacific.

Before moving to Hong Kong to take up the post, Kell covered European financial institutions within Deutsche's equity capital markets group. (Editing by Steve Garton)