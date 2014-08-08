BRIEF-Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros CEO - NYT
* Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros chief executive, its fourth since 2013 - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2q9HwlW Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Deutsche Bank AG has hired high-yield debt trader Nick Brice from Credit Suisse Group AG , Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the move.
Brice, who has focused on trading debt tied to the energy sector, will start at the Frankfurt-based bank later this year as a director, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1oJ4jww)
* Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros chief executive, its fourth since 2013 - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2q9HwlW Further company coverage:
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative