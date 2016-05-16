NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank named Thomas Piquemal global head of mergers and acquisitions, effective May 17.

Piquemal had been finance chief at French utility Electricite de France, EDF, one of the world's largest integrated electricity companies, until March when he resigned.

Piquemal will be based in Paris and report to Jeff Urwin, Deutsche Bank's head of corporate & investment banking. In addition to becoming global head of M&A, Piquemal will become chairman of corporate & investment banking in France.

Piquemal replaces Henrik Aslaksen, who left Deutsche Bank for Credit Suisse last June.

"Thomas brings Deutsche Bank a unique combination of skills gained from over seven years as a leading finance director and nearly a decade and a half as a corporate finance advisor to clients and their boards," Urwin said in a statement.

"His appointment underscores our commitment to investing in our global M&A franchise and to sustaining our position as a leading corporate finance advisor."

Piquemal worked at EDF from February 2010 to March 2016, and was previously a partner at Lazard Frères, where he worked from 1995 to 2009. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)