NEW YORK, Nov 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has named Michael Santini as vice chairman of Americas corporate finance.

The move reflects the need to develop the bank's corporate finance franchise, including promoting senior investment bankers who can strengthen strategic client dialogue, according to a memo from US corporate and investment bank head Mark Fedorcik.

Santini joined Deutsche in 2009 after 15 years with Merrill Lynch. He will become a member of the executive committee of Deutsche Bank's Americas corporate and investment bank in addition to his role on the Americas management group.

"(Santini) has been instrumental in building out our global industrials franchise to become a consistent top-five player," Fedorcik said in the memo.

During the past seven years, Santini has originated key transactions from Danaher, General Electric, Marriott, Colfax, Rexnord, Advanced Disposal Services and Clayton, Dublier & Rice.

The bank tapped John Anos to succeed Santini as co-head of global industrials alongside Richard Sheppard.

Greg Sommer, who was co-head of Americas NRG with Anos, will now be sole head of the group.