NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank named Greg Sommer
and John Anos as co-heads of its natural resources group,
according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
Deutsche poached Sommer from Citigroup in 2010. He was most
recently head of Americas energy and energy M&A. Anos, who has
been with the bank since 1997, was global head of chemicals.
In their new roles, the pair will join the Americas regional
leadership group and report to Paul Stefanick, head of Americas
corporate and investment bank.
Since joining the bank Sommer has partnered with coverage
and product bankers to advise on a number of high-profile deals
including Halliburton, Anadarko, Atlas Energy and QEP Resources.
Anos has led the chemical vertical for nearly a decade. He
has executed numerous advisory and capital markets assignments
for franchise clients including LyondellBasell, Dow, Westlake
and Celanese.
In the metals and mining sector, Deutsche Bank named Khaled
Fathallah global head of metals and mining reporting to Alasdair
Warren, head of the EMEA corporate and investment bank, who
officially joins the bank in May.
Fathallah had been head of metals and mining EMEA. Jerrod
Freund has been named head of metals and mining Americas
effective immediately, replacing Dieter Hoeppli, who was named
vice chairman of the group. They will report to Sommer and Anos.
Sommer and Anos will take over the responsibilities of Dan
Ward, former head of global natural resources group, who left
Deutsche Bank for boutique investment banking firm Evercore.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)