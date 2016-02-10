BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's global co-head of debt origination Vinod Vasan has left the bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Vasan joined the German lender from UBS in March 2010 as European head of financial institutions debt capital markets. He was subsequently promoted to global head of FIG origination in September 2013 and global co-head of debt origination in March 2015.
Vasan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Sudip Roy and Robert Smith.)
