(Corrects timing of Miles Millard departure)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's global co-head of debt origination Vinod Vasan has resigned, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Vasan joined the bank from UBS in March 2010 as European head of financial institutions debt capital markets. He was subsequently promoted to global head of FIG origination in September 2013 and global co-head of debt origination in March 2015.

His departure is the latest in a string of senior bankers leaving the bank in recent weeks. Neil Shuttleworth, head of debt syndicate for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, left at the end of last year.

Martin Hibbert, who headed CEEMEA debt capital markets origination, also left at the end of last year.

Deutsche Bank is undergoing a deep restructuring and posted a record 6.8bn full-year loss in January. It disbanded its capital markets and treasury solutions division (CMTS) in November 2015.

Miles Millard, who has been global head of CMTS, will leave the bank in the spring after 27 years.

The bank has also shaken up its supranational, sovereign and agency business, which will now integrate syndicate and origination functions.

It will be headed by Nigel Cree, global co-head of debt origination and head of SSA origination, and Achim Linsenmaier, head of European SSA syndicate.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Sudip Roy, Robert Smith, Julian Baker)