By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, July 28
SAO PAULO, July 28 Deutsche Bank AG
hired former Itaú BBA analyst Eduardo Vieira to
head corporate debt research for Europe, Middle East, Asia and
Latin America, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Vieira, who left Itaú BBA last week after two and half years
covering Brazilian corporate debt, will report to Drausio
Giacomelli, Deutsche Bank's head of emerging market research,
the spokeswoman said. Prior to Itaú BBA, Vieira had worked at
Credit Suisse Group AG in New York.
The analyst will join Deutsche Bank in September. Messages
and calls to Vieira's mobile phone seeking comment were
unanswered.
Deutsche Bank has witnessed departures at its fixed-income
and equity research units in Latin America in recent months.
They included corporate debt analyst Denis Parisien and Mario
Pierry, who for several years was a senior banking industry
analyst and head of Latin America equity research from São
Paulo.
(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)