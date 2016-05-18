(Refiles to remove word in second paragraph and add missing word in eight paragraph)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Rashid Zuberi as head of its debt capital markets financing and solutions group in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, the latest in a string of moves designed to simplify reporting structures.

Zuberi was previously chief operating officer of corporate investment banking, a role he took up last November.

In the new role, he will report globally to global DCM boss Mark Fedorcik and regionally to Alasdair Warren, head of the corporate and investment bank in EMEA.

Zuberi will join the DCM executive committee and remain on both the global markets debt executive committee and corporate finance management committee. His successor as CIB COO will be announced shortly, the bank said.

Zuberi's appointment is the latest in a string of announcements made by the bank since last October as it splits its investment banking business in two as it attempts to create a cleaner structure.

Other changes announced in the latest memo include the appointment of Lorenzo Frontini as sole head of DCM-FSG Western Europe. He was appointed as co-head of the business with Niels Ackerman in December.

Ackerman will now be moving to a new senior role within corporate finance which will be announced shortly, according to the memo.

Simon Roue will be co-head of corporate finance Asia-Pacific alongside Richard Gibb, in addition to his existing role as head of DCM Asia-Pacific. Frontini and Roue will report to Zuberi for DCM in addition to their respective regional CIB reporting lines.

Deutsche Bank has also appointed Zoltan Kurali and Ram Thothadri as co-head of DCM-FSG CEEMEA. They will report to Zuberi. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Robert, Smith and Gareth Gore)