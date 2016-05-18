(Refiles to remove word in second paragraph and add missing
word in eight paragraph)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Rashid
Zuberi as head of its debt capital markets financing and
solutions group in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and
Asia-Pacific regions, the latest in a string of moves designed
to simplify reporting structures.
Zuberi was previously chief operating officer of corporate
investment banking, a role he took up last November.
In the new role, he will report globally to global DCM boss
Mark Fedorcik and regionally to Alasdair Warren, head of the
corporate and investment bank in EMEA.
Zuberi will join the DCM executive committee and remain on
both the global markets debt executive committee and corporate
finance management committee. His successor as CIB COO will be
announced shortly, the bank said.
Zuberi's appointment is the latest in a string of
announcements made by the bank since last October as it splits
its investment banking business in two as it attempts to create
a cleaner structure.
Other changes announced in the latest memo include the
appointment of Lorenzo Frontini as sole head of DCM-FSG Western
Europe. He was appointed as co-head of the business with Niels
Ackerman in December.
Ackerman will now be moving to a new senior role within
corporate finance which will be announced shortly, according to
the memo.
Simon Roue will be co-head of corporate finance Asia-Pacific
alongside Richard Gibb, in addition to his existing role as head
of DCM Asia-Pacific. Frontini and Roue will report to Zuberi for
DCM in addition to their respective regional CIB reporting
lines.
Deutsche Bank has also appointed Zoltan Kurali and Ram
Thothadri as co-head of DCM-FSG CEEMEA. They will report to
Zuberi.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Robert, Smith and
Gareth Gore)