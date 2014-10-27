LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The former head of UBS's investment
bank Carsten Kengeter is to become the next chief executive
officer at Deutsche Boerse, after the incumbent Reto Francioni
announced his departure from the exchange operator after 17
years on the board.
Kengeter left the Swiss bank back in February, just months
after losing his position as head of the investment bank to head
the bank's new non-core division of unwanted and non-strategic
assets. He was replaced in his former position by Andrea Orcel.
He will take up his new position as CEO of Deutsche Boerse
on June 1 after the annual general meeting. Kengeter will join
the board in April at the latest, according to a statement from
the exchange operator.
Kengeter joined UBS in December 2008 as global head of the
fixed income, currencies and commodities business - just eight
months after the unit posted billions in sub-prime-related
losses. He joined from Goldman Sachs.
In April 2009 he was appointed co-head of the investment
bank, alongside Alex Wilmot-Sitwell. The move saw him become a
member of the group executive board. Within a year, he became
sole head of the investment bank, after his co-head was shipped
off to Asia.
