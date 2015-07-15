HONG KONG, July 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Kefei Li
from UBS, where he was head of equity capital markets for China,
according to sources familiar with the move.
At Deutsche, where he will take on a senior ECM role, Li will be
based in Hong Kong. He is expected to start in October and
report to Bhupinder Singh, co-head of Asia Pacific corporate
banking and securities, and Mark Hantho, global head of equity
capital markets.
UBS confirmed Li's resignation but declined to comment further.
His appointment comes after Neil Kell resigned as Deutsche's
head of equity capital markets for Asia, excluding Japan,
earlier this year. Kell agreed to join Bank of America Merrill
Lynch as chairman of international equity capital markets.
(Reporting by Timothy Sifert and Ken Wang)