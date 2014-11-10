LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed JP
Rangaswami as its first-ever chief data officer, a role that
will involve standardising the firms's processes, tools and
governance around information to support its digital strategy.
Rangaswami will join in January from Salesforce, a provider
of customer relationship management software, where he has been
chief scientist since 2010. He previously worked at BT in a
variety of technology roles, and was once global chief
information officer at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.
Rangaswami will be based in London and will report to Kim
Hammonds, global chief information officer and global co-head of
group technology and operations and Jim Turley, global co-head
of GTO.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)