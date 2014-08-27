BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
Aug 27 Deutsche Bank AG named Andres de Goyeneche as the chief country officer (CCO) of the bank in Chile, effective immediately.
As CCO, De Goyeneche - who has been with the bank since 2000 - will lead all its businesses in Chile, the bank said.
De Goyeneche will continue in as chief executive of Deutsche Bank Chile S.A. and head of capital markets and treasury solutions there.
Based in Santiago, he will report to the bank's Latin America CEO Bernardo Parnes and Alberto Ardura, head of capital markets and treasury solutions in Latin America.
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* Cytrx Corporation announces pricing of $15 million public offering of common stock