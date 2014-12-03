BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Dina Khramtsova, vice president in the Russia and CIS origination team at Deutsche Bank, has been put at risk according to sources.
Khramtsova joined Deutsche a year ago from VTB Capital. She is the second member of Deutsche's origination team for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa to have been put at risk recently, following Natasha Isakova, managing director and head of CIS origination (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.