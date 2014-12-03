LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Dina Khramtsova, vice president in the Russia and CIS origination team at Deutsche Bank, has been put at risk according to sources.

Khramtsova joined Deutsche a year ago from VTB Capital. She is the second member of Deutsche's origination team for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa to have been put at risk recently, following Natasha Isakova, managing director and head of CIS origination (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)