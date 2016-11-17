LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has made key
appointments in its financing and solutions group (FSG) business
in Europe, according to a spokesperson, as the rejig of the
bank's various business lines continues.
The German lender has been going through some deep
soul-searching over the past year with senior debt capital
markets bankers leaving the institution
.
The latest appointments will fill some of the gaps left by
these departures in FSG, which spans four product areas
including origination, rates, structured finance and foreign
exchange.
Gerald Podobnik and Jonathan Gold are appointed as co-heads
of FIG origination for EMEA, with Podobnik retaining his
responsibilities as head of capital solutions at the bank.
Conor Hennebry and Marc Mueller are appointed as co-heads of
corporate bond EMEA.
Peter Diamond who was head of FIG flow for Western Europe,
is now head of flow origination for financial institutions and
supranationals, sovereigns and agencies.
They all report to Lorenzo Frontini, head of FSG in Europe.
Middle East and Africa. Hennebry, Mueller and Diamond will also
report to Henrik Johnsson, co-head of global DCM.
Steven Jallport, Deutsche Bank's head of sovereign,
supranational and agency origination, will now report to
Diamond.
Deutsche Bank is also creating a FIG capital and financing
council to be chaired jointly by Tadhg Flood, global co-head FIG
corporate finance, and Frontini.
The council will include Diamond, Gold and Podobnik.
Meanwhile, Nick Corcoran and Anna Lucarelli have been
appointed as co-heads of FSG Rates. Amedeo Ferri-Ricchi is head
of FSG EMEA FX while Dominik Thumfart is head of FSG
transportation, infrastructure and energy origination. They will
be in charge of driving coordination with Deutsche Bank's
product trading and structuring partners across global markets.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Sudip Roy and Robert
Smith)