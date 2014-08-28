Aug 28 U.K.-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group PLC appointed Sebastian James to its board as a non-executive director.

James, who has held senior positions in retail, consulting and insurance sectors, comes from Dixons Carphone PLC, where he was group chief executive of the company.

He had held the same position at Dixons Retail PLC before the company merged with Carphone Warehouse Group PLC earlier this month.