BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Manish Das has joined the complex asset solutions business at Duff & Phelps, the advisory firm that has been appointed as administrator to ailing retailer BHS.
The practice is part of the alternative asset advisory practice, helping with the valuation of derivatives books and other related items.
Das, who will be a managing director, has spent 16 years at GE, where he was most recently global head of market and valuations risk for GE Capital and Industrial Companies. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO