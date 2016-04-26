LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Manish Das has joined the complex asset solutions business at Duff & Phelps, the advisory firm that has been appointed as administrator to ailing retailer BHS.

The practice is part of the alternative asset advisory practice, helping with the valuation of derivatives books and other related items.

Das, who will be a managing director, has spent 16 years at GE, where he was most recently global head of market and valuations risk for GE Capital and Industrial Companies. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)