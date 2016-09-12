BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Rory O'Sullivan has been appointed head of European technology banking at Pagemill Partners, a division of Duff & Phelps that specialises in advising technology and media companies.
O'Sullivan joins from Bulger Partners, where he established the US firm's European investment banking arm. He was also head of European M&A at Canaccord Genuity for five years until 2012. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.