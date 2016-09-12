LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Rory O'Sullivan has been appointed head of European technology banking at Pagemill Partners, a division of Duff & Phelps that specialises in advising technology and media companies.

O'Sullivan joins from Bulger Partners, where he established the US firm's European investment banking arm. He was also head of European M&A at Canaccord Genuity for five years until 2012. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)