Sept 5 Eastspring Investments, the asset
management arm of Prudential Corporation Asia, said it appointed
Xavier Meyer as head of product strategy and development team
and Bill Barbour as director of client portfolio management.
Meyer will be responsible for developing the company's new
product strategies in Asia, Europe and the United States.
He will be based in Singapore and will report to Michele
Bang, who is the deputy chief executive.
Meyer previously worked with BNP Paribas Investment
Partners, where he was head of product development and strategic
marketing for Asia Pacific.
Barbour, also based in Singapore, will be responsible for
providing client support to the global emerging markets,
emerging Asia, Latam and EMEA equity strategies.
Barbour formerly worked with Deutsche Asset Management,
where he was the investment specialist director for
international equities.