LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Jessica Pulay is to join the United Kingdom's debt management office as co-head of policy and markets at the end of July.

Pulay is currently deputy head of funding at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

In her new role, she will report to Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK DMO, and will replace Joanne Perez, who is set to vacate her position as co-head of policy and markets.

Pulay will work alongside Jo Whelan, currently deputy chief executive and co-head of policy and markets.

The policy and markets division of the DMO is responsible for debt, cash and balance sheet management policy and related transactions as well as for local government lending and fund management.

Before EBRD, Pulay worked in debt capital markets at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse First Boston. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)