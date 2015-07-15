DUBAI, July 15 The chief executive of Abu Dhabi
government-owned Al Hilal Bank has resigned, the Islamic lender
said on Wednesday.
Mohamed Jamil Berro has resigned due to personal reasons after
seven years with the bank, Al Hilal said in a statement.
Sarie Asaad Arar is appointed acting group chief executive, the
statement added. Arar, with 25 years of banking experience,
currently holds the position of chief business officer at Al
Hilal Bank.
In January this year, Reuters reported Berro was leaving the
bank due to personal reasons, citing a bank spokeswoman. The
departure was later denied by the bank
The sharia-compliant bank was founded by the Abu Dhabi
Investment Council, an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi
government and Berro joined as its first chief executive in
February 2008. He was previously the global head for
Jordan-based Arab Bank's personal banking group.
Prior to that Berro held senior positions at National Bank of
Kuwait and Credit Agricole in Egypt.
