DUBAI Jan 5 The National Investor, a
financial firm which began trading on Abu Dhabi's second market
in November, said on Monday it had appointed a new chief
financial officer after the previous finance head resigned.
Rami Hurieh took over as director of finance effective from
Jan. 4 after the departure of Jean Ayoub, TNI said in a bourse
filing. It did not give a reason for Ayoub's exit but said
Hurieh had previously been deputy CFO of Saudi Arabia's Al
Jazira Capital.
TNI, along with Manazel Real Estate, became the
first two companies to list on Abu Dhabi's secondary market when
they began trading in November. The platform allows companies,
including the family-owned firms who dominate the United Arab
Emirates' business landscape, to trade their shares through the
stock market but with a regulatory framework less stringent than
a full listing.
