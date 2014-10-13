LONDON Oct 13 European exchange group Euronext
has named Benjamin Fussien as its head of exchange
traded funds (ETFs) and investment funds.
Euronext, which operates exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels,
Lisbon, London and Paris, said on Monday that Fussien, a former
managing director at Societe Generale, will be tasked
with driving further growth in its ETF business and running the
development of its investment fund business.
ETFs are funds that track baskets of assets such as stocks
or commodities and are listed on stock exchanges allowing
investors to trade them like shares.
Fussien will be based in Paris and report to Danielle
Ballardie, Euronext's head of cash markets and deputy head of
markets and global sales.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Susan Thomas)