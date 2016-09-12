BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Dimitrios Georgiou has joined Evercore as a senior managing director in the advisory specialist's London office to advise on M&A and fund raising in the industrials and services sectors.
Georgiou joins from RBC, where he was head of industrials and services. Before that he had been co-head of European industrials and global head of services at Citigroup. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.