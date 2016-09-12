LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Dimitrios Georgiou has joined Evercore as a senior managing director in the advisory specialist's London office to advise on M&A and fund raising in the industrials and services sectors.

Georgiou joins from RBC, where he was head of industrials and services. Before that he had been co-head of European industrials and global head of services at Citigroup. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)