Dec 4 Technology investment banker Courtney
McBean has left Greenhill & Co Inc to join Evercore
Partners Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
McBean will be a managing director in Evercore's office
based in Menlo Park starting next year, the people said, asking
not to be named because the move has not been officially
announced.
McBean, who had been at Greenhill since 2010, left the
boutique advisory firm in the fall, the people added.
McBean, Greenhill and Evercore declined to comment.
At Greenhill in San Francisco, McBean advised technology
companies on mergers, acquisitions, financing and capital
raising, according to her LinkedIn page. Previously, McBean
worked at Citigroup Inc for about five years and also
worked as an attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati.
Evercore has been bulking up its coverage of technology
companies. In May, it hired investment banker Tom Stokes from
Goldman Sachs to focus on semiconductors, electronics and
industrial technology deals.
