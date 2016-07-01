LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - Evercore has appointed Federico
Montero head of its European real estate portfolio solutions
team.
He joins from Cushman & Wakefield, where he was a partner
and head of loan sales in the surveyor's EMEA corporate finance
division.
Montero's new team will advise institutions and others who
want to sell non-core commercial property loans as well as
associated debt advice. Montero has also worked at KPMG in a
similar role, advising on loan sales.
His clients in the past have included state asset management
agencies such as NAMA in Ireland and SAREB in Spain.
"We believe that this activity is a natural extension for
our independent advisory business," said Andrew Sibbald, chief
executive of European investment banking at Evercore.
Evercore estimates that 500bn of non-core real estate loans
still need to be worked out across Europe.
