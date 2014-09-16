LONDON, Sept 16 U.S. boutique investment bank
Evercore Partners has hired dealmaker Denis Bovin as a
senior adviser focusing on technology, aerospace and defence,
according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Bovin joins from Palimere Group, where he was chief
executive and chairman. He was co-chairman and co-CEO of
advisory firm Stone Key until earlier this year and prior to
that occupied a number of senior roles at Bear Stearns,
including vice chairman of investment banking.
Bovin set up Stone Key with former Bear Stearns colleague
Michael Urfirer after leaving the bank in 2008. The two carved
out a niche in the cyber security arena and helped broker high
profile deals in the defence technology sector.
A Harvard graduate, Bovin was once tapped for the post of
secretary of the Navy during the second term of President George
W. Bush, such was the strength of his connections to movers and
shakers in Washington.
He started his new role on Monday and is based in New York.
Bovin is the latest in a series of senior appointments at
Evercore in recent weeks. Last month the bank hired Mark Hanson
from Barclays as a senior managing director in
healthcare and named UBS banker Rodney Reid as
managing director in its private capital advisory business.
Evercore did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
