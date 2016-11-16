Nov 16 (IFR) - A former co-head of global investment banking
at Goldman Sachs is to join rival advisory firm Evercore
Partners as executive chairman.
John Weinberg takes up the position immediately, replacing
executive chairman Roger Altman. Altman founded Evercore in 1995
after two years as deputy secretary of the US Treasury in Bill
Clinton's administration.
Altman will remain on Evercore's board and become senior
chairman, a new position. Ralph Schlosstein stays as president
and chief executive officer.
Weinberg was vice chairman of Goldman Sachs from 2006 until
last month. He was co-head of global investment banking for 12
years until 2014. Clients included Ford, GE and Boeing.
Evercore is 10th in the list of advisers on announced M&A
deals by value so far this year, having worked on 142 deals
cumulatively worth US$253bn, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)