BRIEF-Tenaris reports qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016
Aug 13 Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc said it hired Rodney Reid from UBS AG as managing director in its private capital advisory business.
Reid, who will focus on advising institutional investors and fund sponsors on secondary transactions, will join in November, Evercore said in a statement.
He will initially be based in London and subsequently relocate to New York.
At UBS, Reid was executive director and head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa secondary advisory, based in London.
Reid has led secondary transactions for public pensions, banks, insurance companies, hedge funds and private equity general partners, Evercore said.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share