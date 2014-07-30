July 30 Evercore Partners Inc said it
had hired Swag Ganguly as a senior managing director from
Rothschild Group as part of its expansion of the investment
banking business in London.
Ganguly will oversee a new Europe-dedicated debt advisory
business from October.
He will be supported by Mark Craig who joins as a managing
director from Lloyds Banking Group Plc.
The newly set up team will work with Evercore's already
established restructuring team in London and debt advisory team
in the United States.
Ganguly served as managing director and head of structured
finance in Rothschild's debt advisory business, where he has
worked since 2000.
He has advised corporates, private equity, infrastructure
funds and governments on over $100 billion of financings over
the years.