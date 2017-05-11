LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Eric Capp, who left Royal Bank of Scotland in late 2015, has been appointed partner of Pemberton, an asset manager owned by major UK insurer Legal & General.

Capp will focus on originating opportunities for all of Pemberton's strategies.

At RBS Capp was global head of debt syndicate, leverage finance and high yield markets until he left in October 2015, after chief executive Ross McEwan restructure its investment banking activities.

Before RBS Capp was in charge of JP Morgan's high yield capital markets business and was chairman of the European high yield association, now part of AFME.

Capp said he would focus on originating private placement deals. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)