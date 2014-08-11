PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 11 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said it appointed Joseph Carroll an executive director in its Private Client Services practice.
Carroll joins Ernst & Young from investment management firm Rockefeller & Co, where he was a managing director.
He has also worked at TAG Associates LLC, where he was a managing director in the company's Family Office Services Group, and Goldman Sachs & Co, where he advised partners on income tax, estate and gift taxes and financial planning.
Carroll has extensive experience in income tax compliance, tax research, and financial planning for high net worth individuals, Ernst & Young said in a statement.
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.