LONDON, July 23 The head of HSBC's British
business, Antonio Simoes, will chair the independent panel that
represents the banking industry on rule-making and other
regulatory issues, Britain's financial regulator said on
Thursday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that Simoes
will become chair of its practitioner panel from the start of
August.
Simoes has been a member of the panel for two years and
succeeds Alison Brittain, the former head of retail at Lloyds
Banking Group, who has left the bank to become CEO of
Whitbread.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)