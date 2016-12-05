LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Fisch Asset Management has appointed
two chief executives to replace the outgoing Patrick Guegi, a
move which it says will support "future international
expansion".
Philipp Good, currently head of convertible and corporate
bonds, and Juerg Sturzenegger, a new hire, will take over
Guegi's responsibilities on January 1.
Sturzenegger was most recently an independent consultant to
Swiss financial institutions, but has previously held senior
positions at VP Bank Group.
Employees will know exactly what Good and Sturzenegger earn
in their new roles. Fisch has an unusual corporate philosophy
that involves all salaries being public within the firm.
The firm specialises in credit research, with a focus on
convertible, high-yield and corporate bonds. It had 8.7bn under
management as of September 30.
(Reporting by Tom Porter, Editing by Helene Durand)