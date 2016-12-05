LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Fisch Asset Management has appointed two chief executives to replace the outgoing Patrick Guegi, a move which it says will support "future international expansion".

Philipp Good, currently head of convertible and corporate bonds, and Juerg Sturzenegger, a new hire, will take over Guegi's responsibilities on January 1.

Sturzenegger was most recently an independent consultant to Swiss financial institutions, but has previously held senior positions at VP Bank Group.

Employees will know exactly what Good and Sturzenegger earn in their new roles. Fisch has an unusual corporate philosophy that involves all salaries being public within the firm.

The firm specialises in credit research, with a focus on convertible, high-yield and corporate bonds. It had 8.7bn under management as of September 30. (Reporting by Tom Porter, Editing by Helene Durand)