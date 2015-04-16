LONDON, April 16 Paul Martin is to head up specialist loan brokerage firm Four Square Brokerage after co-founders Ian Devine and Martin Davidson-Gay left the firm this month, it was announced on Thursday.

Four Square Brokerage was formed in October 2012 and is a niche broker in the European loan market, offering liquidity in off the run and bespoke situations.

Devine has joined RBS in loan sales and sourcing. Prior to Four Square he was head of EMEA loan trading at Credit Agricole between 2006 and 2009 and before that held various roles at GE, Bank of Scotland, UBS and HSBC.

RBS was not immediately available to comment.

Davidson-Gay has left to pursue other interests. Prior to Four Square he was a director in secondary sales at European Loan Trading. Before that he held various roles at banks including DZ Bank and Lloyds.

Paul Martin, previously head of loan trading at Nomura, joined Four Square in October 2014 to focus on European leveraged and distressed situations. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)