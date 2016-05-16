NEW YORK May 16 Fred Buffone has joined New
York-based private credit investor Freedom 3 Capital, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Buffone, who joined Freedom 3 at the end of April, is a
principal. His responsibilities include fundraising,
co-investment syndications, and origination efforts.
Freedom 3 focuses on providing junior capital to middle
market companies. The firm manages two mezzanine funds and a
number of separately managed institutional accounts.
Market dynamics, including an uptick in volatility that has
tempered demand for second-lien loans, are opening the door for
traditional mezzanine investors to step in as junior capital
providers.
Banks, under more scrutiny from regulators to rein in
excessive leverage and higher risk loans, are also less focused
on underwriting junior capital, in particular for smaller
borrowers.
Thomson Reuters LPC data show the percentage of middle
market second-lien loans that was syndicated sank to under 6% in
1Q16 from nearly 40% in 4Q15. Likewise, middle market syndicated
second-lien volume plummeted in 1Q16 to US$50m from US$760m in
4Q15.
At the same time, business development companies, previously
a significant buyer of second-lien loans, are now less active
buyers of the debt.
While first- and second-lien middle market issuance dropped
meaningfully last quarter, mezzanine represents the only middle
market structure for which volume remained flat, at US$760m,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Freedom 3 lends to companies with approximately
US$10m-US$50m in Ebitda. Investments typically range from
US$10-US$100m including co-investments as necessary.
According to regulatory filings, Freedom 3 manages about
US$170m of committed and invested capital.
Previously, Buffone was managing director and head of
capital markets at Fifth Street Asset Management.
(Reporting by Leela Parker Deo and Fran Beyers; Editing By Jon
Methven)