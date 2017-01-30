NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.

Prior to joining Freeman, Zampardi was the chief executive of WR Hambrecht, a boutique investment bank focused on technology and emerging growth companies. He had also previously served as a senior managing director and institutional listed sales trader at Bear Stearns.

In his new role, Zampardi will help raise capital while broadening Freeman financial technology practice by raising equity capital for emerging growth companies. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Shankar Ramakrishnan)