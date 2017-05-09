LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Rothschild has appointed Chris
Gaertner as global head of technology to run the Paris-listed
firm's new office in San Francisco.
The advisory business, where French president-elect Emmanuel
Macron worked, has been looking to expand in the US in order to
complement its strong European business.
Gaertner, who most recently was global head of corporate
finance technology investment banking at Credit Suisse, starts
at Rothschild on August 7.
He will be joined by Walid Khiari, who also worked in the
same team at Credit Suisse. Both also worked together at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in the same area.
Rothschild will have seven US offices after San Francisco
opens. It opened a Chicago office last year and already has an
office in Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)