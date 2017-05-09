LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Rothschild has appointed Chris Gaertner as global head of technology to run the Paris-listed firm's new office in San Francisco.

The advisory business, where French president-elect Emmanuel Macron worked, has been looking to expand in the US in order to complement its strong European business.

Gaertner, who most recently was global head of corporate finance technology investment banking at Credit Suisse, starts at Rothschild on August 7.

He will be joined by Walid Khiari, who also worked in the same team at Credit Suisse. Both also worked together at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the same area.

Rothschild will have seven US offices after San Francisco opens. It opened a Chicago office last year and already has an office in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)