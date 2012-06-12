LONDON, June 12 David Trimboli, a member of Glencore's coal trading team in Zug for several years, has left the company, sources close to the company said on Tuesday.

One of the coal swaps traders has also resigned.

Glencore was not available for comment.

The lock-ups which have tied Glencore shareholders among the employees to the company after its 2011 IPO started to expire at the end of May, opening the door for some to exit, although barely a handful have left since the float.