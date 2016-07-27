LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has made Dominic
Ashcroft and Luke Gillam co-heads of leveraged finance capital
markets in EMEA, according to a source with knowledge of the
matter.
The promotions follow the US bank's decision to make Michael
Marsh head of EMEA leveraged finance in February, having
previously been the head of EMEA high-yield and leveraged loan
capital markets.
Ashcroft and Gillam will be responsible for sub-investment
grade new issues across bonds and loans, reporting to Marsh.
The pair were previously managing directors in the leveraged
capital markets team and are both based in London. Ashcroft
joined Goldman in 2002 as an analyst, while Gillam joined in
2001 as an associate.
