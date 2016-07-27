LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has made Dominic Ashcroft and Luke Gillam co-heads of leveraged finance capital markets in EMEA, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The promotions follow the US bank's decision to make Michael Marsh head of EMEA leveraged finance in February, having previously been the head of EMEA high-yield and leveraged loan capital markets.

Ashcroft and Gillam will be responsible for sub-investment grade new issues across bonds and loans, reporting to Marsh.

The pair were previously managing directors in the leveraged capital markets team and are both based in London. Ashcroft joined Goldman in 2002 as an analyst, while Gillam joined in 2001 as an associate. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)