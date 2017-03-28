By Jessica DiNapoli
| NEW YORK, March 28
NEW YORK, March 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has named managing director Greg Berube head of
restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray
head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the
investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.
The pair is replacing Roopesh Shah, Goldman Sachs' former
global head of restructuring, who is moving to boutique
investment bank Evercore Partners Inc.
There has been a re-shuffling of restructuring bankers at
big investment banks in recent months. Reuters reported last
week that Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at
Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada
as head of its U.S. capital solutions group. Deutsche
Bank and RBC declined to comment on the report, based on
interviews with people familiar with the matter.
Berube is tasked with building the bank's restructuring
advisory business targeting its corporate and private equity
clients facing financially distressed situations, according to
an internal memo circulated within the bank last month.
Berube joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 2004 in the
leveraged finance capital markets team in New York, later moved
to London to join the Europe, Middle East and Asia capital
markets team, and then in 2007 returned to New York, according
to the memo.
Before joining Goldman Sachs last year, Ray worked as a
managing director at Morgan Stanley for nearly ten years,
according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked as a lawyer at
British law firm Clifford Chance LLP.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)