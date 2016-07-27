LONDON, July 27 Marc Gilly, one of Goldman
Sachs' top hedge fund bankers in Europe, has left the
company, sources told Reuters.
In his role as head of client-facing activities for European
Prime Brokerage and global co-head of capital introductions,
Gilly helped hedge funds with a range of services including
sales and introductions to potential investors, product
development and technology.
Gilly, who had been at Goldman for 21 years, will not be
replaced, one of the sources said.
The departure of Gilly follows that of Goldman's head of
hedge fund consulting, William Douglas, who left this year to
launch hedge fund Caius Capital.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan; Editing by David
Goodman)