By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, Sept 19
has promoted Gary Rapp to head of U.S. investment grade trading,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Rapp had previously been the head credit trader in the
financials sector at the Wall Street bank, said the people, who
were not authorized to publicly discuss internal personnel
matters. His promotion was announced in a memo earlier this
week.
Rapp is a managing director who joined Goldman in 1999. He
reports to Jason Brauth, a partner who heads both investment
grade and high-yield credit trading for the bank.
The credit trading business, overseen globally at Goldman
Sachs by Justin Gmelich, involves trading corporate bonds,
municipal bonds, bank loans and related derivatives.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andrew Hay)