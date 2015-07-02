July 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's William
Anderson is joining New York-based boutique investment bank
Evercore Partners Inc, a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
Anderson was the global head of activism and raid defense
and a partner at Goldman. He helped companies such as chemicals
giant DuPont defend themselves from shareholders seeking
to challenge their board of director nominees and strategic
decisions.
Representatives for Evercore and Goldman Sachs declined to
comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the move earlier on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)