NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs named Mike Esposito
chairman of its global financial institutions group, according
to a memo obtained by IFR.
Meanwhile the bank has tapped Luke Sarsfield, currently
chief operating officer of the investment banking division, to
replace Esposito as global co-head of FIG alongside Todd Leland.
The promotions are effective in January 2017.
Esposito has been global co-head of FIG since 2007. He will
retain senior coverage for some of the bank's largest clients
and continue to serve as co-chair of the company-wide
commitments committee.
He joined Goldman Sachs in 1992 and was named partner in
2000.
Sarsfield will assume coverage responsibilities for FIG
clients in addition to his coverage of key legacy clients, the
memo said. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 and was named partner
in 2010.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)